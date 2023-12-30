'Sopranos' Actor Richard Romanus Dies at 80

Actor Richard Romanus, best known for his roles in "The Sopranos" and "Mean Streets," has died at the age of 80.

The Hollywood Reporter received confirmation from his son, Robert Romanus, regarding the actor's demise at a hospital in Volos, Greece, on Dec. 23.

The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Throughout his career, Romanus portrayed a variety of tough characters. His notable roles include Richard LaPenna in "The Sopranos" (1999-2002), Michael Longo in "Mean Streets" (1973), and Harry Canyon in "Heavy Metal" (1981). In addition to his television work, he appeared in films such as "Point of No Return" (1993), "Oscar" (1991), and "Sitting Ducks" (1980).

The actor, born on Feb. 8, 1943, in Barre, Vermont, grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut. He pursued higher education, obtaining a philosophy degree in 1964 from Xavier University in Cincinnati. Despite briefly attending law school, Romanus shifted his focus to acting, training at New York's Carnegie Hall under the guidance of fellow actor Lee Strasberg.

He is survived by his son, Robert Romanus, from his first marriage to actress and singer Tina Bohlmann, whom he wed in 1967 and divorced in 1985; his younger brother, Robert Romanus, an actor known for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"; and his second wife, Anthea Sylbert, an Oscar-nominated costume designer whom he wed in August 1985.

Having relocated to Skiathos, Greece, over two decades ago, Romanus and Sylbert not only became honorary citizens of Skiathos in 2021 but also collaborated on two Lifetime telefilms: "Giving Up the Ghost" (1998) and "If You Believe" (1999). In addition to his on-screen contributions, Romanus authored several books set in Greece, including "Chrysalis" (2011), "Matoula's Echo" (2014), and his memoir, "Act III: A Small Island in the Aegean" (2011).