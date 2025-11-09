Gerry Callahan: Mayor Frey's Somali Pandering 'Humiliating'

Newly reelected Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey is drawing sharp criticism after delivering part of his election night victory speech in Somalia's language, sparking outrage among conservative commentators who accused him of pandering to immigrants over Americans.

"This is an American politician, raised in America, educated in America, ostensibly representing Americans, prostrating himself in front of a bunch of foreigners," "The Gerry Callahan Show" Newsmax podcast host Gerry Callahan wrote Friday on X in a pointed rebuke of Democrat pandering.

"Could be the most humiliating thing I've ever seen."

Callahan's post shared video circulating on social media showing Frey speaking for nearly a minute in Somali and leading chants with members of the city's large Somali community.

"To the great people of Minneapolis, and I say that very intentionally, because no matter where you are from, Minneapolis should be a place where you are proud to call home," he said in Somali translated to English.

"Whether you are from Bosaso or Mogadishu, whether you are from Hargeisa or Garowe, whether you are from Beledweyne or southwest, Minneapolis is a place where you come to seek prosperity, where you come to raise your family.

"Here is what this election means. This election means this is a moment for unity, where the entire Somali community can come together and say, 'This is our people; this is our city; we are united behind each other.'"

Frey's remarks came after a narrow ranked-choice victory over state Sen. Omar Fateh, backed by Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Fateh, the first Somali American elected to the Minnesota Senate, sought to unseat Frey from the left but fell short in the second round of vote tabulation.

The mayor, endorsed by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., leaned on moderate Democrats to fend off the left-wing challenge. Still, his outreach to Somali voters — one of Minneapolis' fastest-growing populations — immediately triggered backlash online.

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula called the speech "insane pandering" in an X rebuke.

"I couldn't believe how long Frey went full Somali," he added on X. "The pandering is beyond comprehension. Minneapolis is beyond lost."

Others, including podcaster Matt Walsh, argued that elected officials should always speak English in public addresses.

"As I have said many times now, politicians in this country should be required by law to speak English when addressing the public in an official capacity," Walsh wrote on X. "There should never be a time when Americans can't understand what their elected leaders are saying."

Frey, who has not responded publicly to the criticism, has previously defended multilingual outreach as a reflection of Minneapolis' diversity.

The city is home to one of the largest Somali populations in the United States and earlier this year became the first major U.S. city to allow Muslim calls to prayer at any hour.