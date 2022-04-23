Texas National Guard Soldier Still Missing After Attempted Rescue

A 22-year-old Texas Army National Guard soldier remains missing after he went into the Rio Grande River Friday while trying to help a migrant woman who was trying to come across into the United States.

The river's strong currents forced searchers to pause rescue efforts Friday night for the soldier, the Texas Military Department said in a statement. According to reports, the search and rescue teams were to resume the efforts on Saturday, and the TMD said it will "continue the search for our soldier until we have exhausted all possible resources."

The department has not released the soldier's name but said it is in the process of notifying the person's next of kin.

According to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, the migrant woman had made it about halfway across the river when she began struggling and the soldier jumped into the rapid waters to save her, reports The New York Post.

The woman ended up making it across the crossover at Eagle Pass, Texas and was placed in the custody of the Border Patrol.

Early reports said the missing Guard had drowned in the river, but the TMD quickly refuted that report, saying that the soldier, who was assigned to Operation Lone Star, had gone missing and that rescue efforts were continuing

"The Texas Governor's office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Updates will be provided as additional details become available."

According to Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rio Grande's river currents have resulted in 10 drownings this week. Eagle Pass officials say they're seeing increased crossings from Piedras Negras, Mexico, the city located across the Rio Grande, reports The Washington Post.

Local Border Patrol President Jon Anfinsen, representing the Del Rio sector, said the soldier had reacted when he saw the woman in distress and put down his rifle and armor to jump in and save her.

The water in that section of the river can vary from being about knee-hight to chin-deep, reports The Post. A body has been recovered near the site, but it was not related to the soldier who disappeared, three officials have confirmed.

"Sometimes you see migrants use an inner tube, but in this part of the river, people hold hands and walk across in a human chain," Anfinsen said. "If they step in a hole, that’s it. The river looks calm and walkable but it’s fast-moving and deceiving."

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas said there are many people trying to cross the river, including people with children and older women, and "we don't even know if they can swim."

"Most times people cross when the water is low, but in Spanish, we call it the Rio Bravo because it’s really unpredictable," he said.