×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: solarwinds | justicedepartment

SolarWinds Hack Reached 27 U.S. Attorneys' Offices, Justice Says

solarwinds name and logo on a building
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 31 July 2021 02:04 PM

Hackers behind the SolarWinds cyberattack gained access to employee email accounts in 27 U.S. Attorneys’ offices, the Justice Department said Friday.

The attack compromised Microsoft 365 accounts of at least 80% of the department’s employees working in offices located in the Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Districts of New York. Also affected to a lesser degree were employees in U.S. Attorneys’ offices in 14 other states, including California, Florida, Maryland, Texas and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.

In its response to the attack, the Justice Department is assuming that the hackers would have been able to access to all sent, received and stored emails and attachments from early May to late December 2020 held in the compromised accounts. The U.S. Attorneys’ Executive Office has notified and provided guidance to employees whose accounts were breached.

Russian state-sponsored hackers are suspected of being behind the alteration of software belonging to Texas-based SolarWinds Corp., which was disclosed in December 2020. In April, the Biden administration formally accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service of perpetrating the attack.

The hackers used the SolarWinds breach and other methods to infiltrate at least nine agencies of the U.S. federal government and about 100 companies. On Jan. 6, the Justice Department announced that it was among the government agencies affected by the SolarWinds cyberattack. Its announcement Friday gave more detail on the extent of the attack.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hackers behind the SolarWinds cyberattack gained access to employee email accounts in 27 U.S. Attorneys' offices, the Justice Department said Friday.
solarwinds, justicedepartment
231
2021-04-31
Saturday, 31 July 2021 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved