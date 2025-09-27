Study: Retiring on Social Security Impossible in Most States

Retiring comfortably on Social Security alone is nearly impossible in most of the United States, according to a new report, which found that only 10 states allow retirees to fully cover their living expenses once the mortgage is paid, The Hill reported.

A new study from Realtor.com highlights the growing financial strain facing older Americans who rely on Social Security, showing that most retirees fall short of covering basic living costs despite owning their homes outright.

The analysis compared median Social Security benefits across states with the Elder Economic Security Standard Index, a benchmark that tracks the minimum expenses required for older adults. The report found that the cost of homeownership has surged by about 26 percent in the past five years, driven largely by what it called “hidden” expenses such as property taxes, utilities, and insurance.

Even without a mortgage, the typical retiree now faces an average annual shortfall of $2,762, or roughly $230 per month, if dependent solely on Social Security. “After you pay off your mortgage, there are still monthly ‘hidden’ expenses to pay, such as property taxes, utilities, and home insurance,” the report said.

Only 10 states buck this trend, where the average retiree can break even or better.

Delaware topped the list, with seniors enjoying an annual surplus of $1,764. Retirees there receive about $2,139 in monthly Social Security benefits while average expenses reach $1,992, leaving them $147 ahead each month.

Indiana followed with a surplus of $1,392, and Arizona placed third with a surplus of $1,224. Other states on the list were not specified in the summary, but Realtor.com said the group represents the only places where benefits alone provide enough to live without going into the red.

The outlook is far bleaker for retirees in the majority of states.

Vermont ranked last, with the average senior falling $8,088 short annually, or about $674 every month. New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York also scored poorly, with retirees in each state facing gaps of between $7,300 and $7,500 per year.

The findings underscore the financial squeeze created by rising costs, particularly in states with higher taxes and energy expenses. While Social Security remains a lifeline for millions of Americans, the report highlights how far the program falls short in covering even the most basic needs for most.

For retirees weighing where to settle, the research suggests that location plays an outsized role in determining whether monthly benefits can stretch far enough. As housing and utility costs continue climbing, more Americans are left to supplement Social Security with savings, pensions, or part-time work in order to stay afloat.