Social Security Payouts Should Continue During Shutdown

Social Security payouts are expected to continue normally, despite a potential federal government shutdown on Wednesday.

The shutdown appears likely with lawmakers from both parties indicating little progress on funding legislation ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline.

If a shutdown occurs, some government offices would close temporarily, and thousands of federal workers could be furloughed. Certain agencies and services, however, are considered essential and would remain operational.

The Social Security Administration typically continues operations during a shutdown because it is funded through mandatory spending.

According to an SSA contingency planning document, more than 6,100 of the agency’s nearly 52,000 employees would be furloughed, but the agency expects benefits to continue on schedule.

The document stated, "We will continue activities critical to our direct-service operations and those needed to ensure accurate and timely payment of benefits."

Other programs funded through mandatory spending, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans Affairs payments, would also continue.

The White House Office of Management and Budget advised agencies with furloughed workers to consider reduction-in-force notices for certain programs, projects, or activities.

The Hill reported that Democrat leaders have said that approach makes it difficult for them to approve a spending plan with Republicans in control.

"We will not be intimidated by these threats coming from the most extreme parts of the Trump administration," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said.

Jeffries is scheduled to meet on Monday at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to discuss the issues.