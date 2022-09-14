×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: social security | increase | inflation | benefits

Seniors Could Receive Social Security Boost Next Year

social security money
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 11:48 AM EDT

A Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% might be in store for 2023, based on government inflation data released Tuesday, CNBC reported.

The estimate comes from The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, that says the increase would boost the $1,656 average monthly retirement benefit by $144.10.

That would be the highest COLA ever received by most of Social Security's current beneficiaries, according to The Senior Citizens League.

The Social Security Administration will announce the final figure Oct. 13, after the release of September inflation data, The New York Times reported.

The actual amount will depend on inflation figures for September as well as how much Medicare Part B premiums increase, CNBC reported. Those premiums are often deducted from Social Security checks.

"Seniors are so accustomed to the Part B premium consuming so much of the COLA — I think they're in for a pleasant surprise this year," said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League.




 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% might be in store for 2023, based on government inflation data released Tuesday, CNBC reported.
social security, increase, inflation, benefits
224
2022-48-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved