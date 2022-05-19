Report: Trump Believes Google Is Sabotaging Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been shopping around the idea that Google could be undermining his new social media platform, Truth Social, two sources told Rolling Stone.

The Twitter alternative developed by Trump Media & Technology Group is currently unavailable for download on the Google Play store — a digital marketplace for Android apps that controls nearly 70% of the global operating system market and 42% of the domestic market.

"He keeps hearing about how Google and YouTube have it out for him ... including on Truth Social, and I think he's taking [it] seriously," a source told the outlet.

However, according to three separate sources, Truth Social is inaccessible to Android users because the company has yet to file the necessary application for approval to the Play store.

Former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who heads Truth Social's parent company, said earlier this month that he expects the social media platform to be available on web browsers by the end of May.

"End of May we will launch PWA (Web Browser) this will allow access from any device," Nunes wrote, according to Reuters. "After that we will launch an Android App ... pending approval from Google!"

Truth Social launched in the Apple App store on Feb. 21 and quickly surged to the top of the most downloaded free apps. Last month, Sensor Tower strategist Stephanie Chan estimated that Truth Social had been downloaded over 1.4 million times since it first launched in February.

The news comes as Trump's media group is planning to go public through a merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp., a move that is currently under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Post reported.