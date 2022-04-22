Twitter Pledges to Remove Ads Skeptical of Climate Change

In an Earth Day blog post, Twitter's sustainability team announced that it would begin blocking what the company called ''misleading information'' surrounding climate change.

The company said the regulatory standard for information on the subject would be the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other scientific bodies. Advertisements that contradict these authorities will be prohibited.

"We believe that climate denialism shouldn't be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," Seán Boyle and Casey Junod wrote in the blog post.

"We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we'll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter," they added.

Twitter reiterated that it would share more details regarding efforts to add "reliable and authoritative context" to climate conversations on the site in the coming months.

The company also promised to increase investment in carbon-removal technology, a commitment to switch all of its offices to renewable electricity, and a transition to carbon-neutral power sources at its data centers by the end of 2022.

''Today, we announced that we signed the Science-Based Targets pledge to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,'' Twitter CFO Ned Segal posted on his account.

''More than ever, Twitter is committed to protecting the environment, reducing our carbon footprint, and using our service to make a positive difference in the world,'' a follow-up tweet read.