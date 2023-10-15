×
Pete Davidson Opens SNL With Message About 9/11 Trauma

Sunday, 15 October 2023 10:12 AM EDT

Saturday Night Live alum and host Pete Davidson — whose New York firefighter dad died in the 9/11 terror attacks at the World Trade Center — gave a moving tribute to the youngest victims of the Israel-Hamas war in his opening monologue, noting “sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy.”

SNL scrapped its usual “cold open” sketch that traditionally ends with performers declaring “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night” for Davidson’s remarks.

The emotional tribute was posted Sunday on Mediate.

“This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And I know what you’re thinking: Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?” he joked.

“Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it, because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So I know something about what that’s like,” he continued.

“I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering. Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. And, you know, no one in this world deserves to suffer like that, you know, especially not kids, you know?

“After my dad died, my mom tried pretty much everything she could do to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was 8, she got me what she thought was a Disney movie. But it was actually the Eddie Murphy standup special, 'Delirious.'

“And we played it in the car on the way home. And when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away. 

“But then she noticed something. For the first time in a long time, I was laughing again.

“I don’t understand it. I really don’t. And I never will. But sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy. You know, my heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week.

“But tonight, I’m going to do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy, and that’s try to be funny. Remember — I said try."

“And live from New York, it’s Saturday night,” he declared.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 15 October 2023 10:12 AM
