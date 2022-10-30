Horror Show: 'SNL' Fears Nightmare of Next Dem Presidential Candidate

Things are so scary for Democrats before the midterms' final vote Nov. 8, even "Saturday Night Live" — long derided by former President Donald Trump as a liberal activist group —– is mocking Democrats in a Halloween spoof, albeit only to the point of fear Democrats will not win.

Using themes from Halloween and horror movies, the "SNL" cast parodied a movie called "2020 Part 2: 2024."

It used Democrats' fear of losing political power to parody the horror of the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, or Hillary Clinton running for president. But, while it showed "fear" of President Joe Biden being the Democrat nominee again, the "SNL" skit ultimately concluded Biden is a reasonable alternative to the scarier candidates.

The cold open of the show also blasted Republican candidates Herschel Walker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Kari Lake, using Democrat campaign talking points to maintain its strong support for Biden-like Democrats.

"Sometimes a familiar face can be the most terrifying," the horror movie spoof narrator says in the skit.

"According to this article, he's not actually going to run in 2024," a liberal character says. "He's just saying he has to present a united front before the midterms. Oh, what a relief."

The skit then runs through the lists of potential Biden replacements, trashing them all as if they were Republicans to the activist "SNL" writers.

The skit shared a narrative Trump was not a threat to beating Biden in 2024, but the characters did question — with faux panic – if a Democrat could beat Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I don't know!" a character screeches.