Federal Judge Orders WH to Find Money for Full SNAP Funding by Friday

A federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to find the money by Friday to fully fund SNAP benefits for November.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. on Thursday was in response to a challenge from cities and nonprofits complaining that the administration was only offering to cover 65% of the maximum benefit.

“The defendants failed to consider the practical consequences associated with this decision to only partially fund SNAP,” McConnell said. “They knew that there would be a long delay in paying partial SNAP payments and failed to consider the harms individual who rely on those benefits would suffer.”

The Trump administration said last month that it would not pay benefits at all for November because of the federal shutdown. Last week, two judges ordered the government to pay at least partial benefits using an emergency fund. It initially said it would cover half, But it now says it will cover 65%.

The plaintiffs want the benefits to be fully funded.

The USDA said last month that benefits for November wouldn’t be paid because of the federal government shutdown. That set off a scramble by food banks, state governments and the nearly 42 million Americans who receive the aid to find ways to ensure access to groceries.

The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs more than $8 billion per month nationally.

If the administration defies the order, McConnell could take further enforcement steps, including contempt proceedings or a directive requiring top officials to show compliance. But legal experts note that such action could enter uncertain territory because enforcing court orders against the executive branch can be procedurally and politically fraught.

Reuters reported that judges in multiple states have already ordered the government to use emergency reserves to pay at least partial benefits during the shutdown.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.