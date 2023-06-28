×
Tags: smoke | canada | wildfires | ohio

Canada Wildfires Haze Obscures Cleveland Skyline

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 06:06 PM EDT

A video posted to social media on Tuesday night shows the Canada wildfires smoke as it obscures the view of downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

"So typically you can see downtown Cleveland right there," the user is heard saying in the video, "I can't even see everything like five feet past me," he continued.

Canadian wildfires are once again causing a decline in air quality in the United States this week, leading to air quality advisories being issued across several states.

Canada currently has 480 active fires, with 239 of them categorized as being out of control. Thus far in 2023, a total of 2,988 fires have occurred, resulting in the burning of over 8 million hectares, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

