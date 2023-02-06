Smithsonian Kicks out Students Over Pro-life Hats

An unsettling scene broke out at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on Jan. 20 after museum staff removed a group of Catholic high school students and their chaperons for wearing headgear emblazoned with pro-life messages.

The Smithsonian's action has sparked outrage among Republicans, who are demanding answers and swift consequences. GOP Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, respectively, have fired off a letter to the museum's leaders, questioning their policies on free speech and demanding answers on how this violation of the First Amendment was allowed to happen.

"Does the Smithsonian have any policy prohibiting pro-life sentiments from being expressed in its buildings or any policy deeming it a 'neutral zone,'" they write, according to Fox News. "What efforts have you taken to ensure that the First Amendment rights of all Americans are respected at the Air and Space Museum and an incident like this never occurs again under your leadership?"

"On January 20, 2023," the letter continued, "thousands of Americans from across the country traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the March for Life. For many participants the occasion was inviting, warm, and educational. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a group of pro-life Americans from South Carolina. Following the march, students were allegedly harassed by Smithsonian Institute employees at the Air and Space Museum for their pro-life and human rights affirming apparel and were expelled from the building."

The museum's actions sparked uproar throughout the Republican establishment, inciting some to call for resignations. "The fact that pro-life students were cursed at and KICKED OUT of the Air & Space Museum by Smithsonian staff is a DISGRACE. People need to be fired. This should've NEVER happened!!" Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, tweeted.

One of the security officers requesting the group remove their pro-life headgear said it was "not promoting equality." As they were leaving, one such security officer told the students that they "don't need to wear their hats to leave the building."

"Asking visitors to remove hats and clothing is not in keeping with our policy or protocols," the museum's deputy director of communications, Alison Wood, said after the event. "We provided immediate training to prevent a re-occurrence of this kind of incident, and have determined steps to ensure this does not happen again."

Lawsuits are expected to be filed on behalf of the students, and it remains to be seen whether the Smithsonian, as a federal entity receiving over one billion dollars in federal funds each year, will be held accountable.