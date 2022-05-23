Smallpox, Monkeypox on CDC Radar Last Year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year took steps to guard against the spread of smallpox and monkeypox, which recently was found in the U.S. and internationally.

A case of monkeypox was confirmed in an American who recently traveled to Nigeria. A handful of cases of monkeypox also have been reported or are suspected in Britain, Portugal, and Spain.

A CDC epidemiologist told Fortune that the confirmed U.S. case constituted a "public health urgency," but not an emergency.

"A lot of people are working hard around the clock, supporting state health departments — not just in this case, but in preparation for other cases that may occur," said Andrea McCollum, an epidemiologist with the CDC's Poxvirus and Rabies Branch.

President Joe Biden on Monday sought to calm concerns by saying he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures after recent cases of monkeypox were identified.

The CDC and the Maryland Department of Health in November confirmed a case of monkeypox in a resident who had returned from Nigeria to the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed a similar case in July.

CDC vaccine advisory committee meetings late last year indicated the U.S. also was focused on the threat of smallpox. The public health agency has been collaborating with vaccine manufacturers to make new, safer vaccines and determine how well they work.

ACAM2000 and JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) are the only two licensed smallpox vaccines in the U.S., the CDC said.

Newsweek last week reported the U.S. government ordered millions of doses, worth $119 million, for JYNNEOS vaccines, produced by biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic.

In November, the CDC said several vials labeled "smallpox" were found at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania.

"There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials," the CDC told CNN in a statement.

Monkeypox is a rare disease related to smallpox and cowpox, first identified in 1958 among colonies of monkeys kept for research, according to the CDC. Normally it's found in Africa.

The virus causes fever, muscle aches, and lesions that progress through various stages before scabbing. It's thought to be fatal in about 10% of cases.

"Monkeypox is thankfully less severe than smallpox ever was, with a lower mortality rate," Dr. Alexandra Brugler Yonts, an infectious disease specialist at Children's National in Washington, D.C., told Fortune.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.