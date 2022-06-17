Slack Bans Conservative FAIR Immigration Reform Group

Slack, the company behind the popular communications application of the same name, has banned the immigration reform group Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) from using its product, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

On Wednesday, the group learned from an employee of the company that FAIR is banned from using the platform for violating Slack's "Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy," according to emailed communications obtained by the Free Beacon.

FAIR President Dan Stein wrote a message to Slack on Thursday calling for them to "preserve all internal communications involving this decision in anticipation of probable litigation."

He added, "You should be advised that FAIR is well aware that there are government actors who are actively trying to censor Americans' right to freedom of speech and their use of tech platforms, including particular individuals at the Department of Homeland Security. Evidence that there was intervention by government officials in this matter would be of supreme interest not only to FAIR but to the general public."

A Slack spokesperson told the Free Beacon that FAIR is "affiliated with a known hate group" and violated the company's policy that prohibits users from inciting hatred or violence.

"When we learn of an organization using Slack for illegal, harmful or other prohibited purposes, we conduct an investigation and take appropriate action in accordance with our policy," the spokesperson added.

FAIR states that it is a "non-partisan, public interest organization with a support base comprising nearly 50 private foundations and over 1.9 million diverse members and supporters" that is focused on reducing immigration to the United States.