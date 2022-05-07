×
Tags: sinn fein | northern ireland

Sinn Fein Secures Largest Number of Seats in Northern Ireland Parliament

Sinn Féin northern leader, Michelle O'Neill, center, and Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader, right, with candidates and activists at the declaration in Northern Ireland's Election at the Meadowbank count Saturday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Saturday, 07 May 2022 02:18 PM

Sinn Fein secured the largest number of seats in an election to Northern Ireland's regional parliament for the first time on Saturday, official results showed.

The Irish nationalist party secured 27 seats, three ahead of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party with two seats left to declare.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2022-18-07
