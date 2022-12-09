×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sinema | white house | relationship | independent

White House Still Expects to 'Work Successfully' With Sinema

The White House
The White House (Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 11:27 AM EST

The White House says it expects to have a successful working relationship with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — despite her decision to register as an independent.

The Arizona senator announced on Friday she had switched from being a Democrat to an independent.

"Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I've always been," she said in a video, according to The Associated Press.

"Nothing's going to change for me.''

And White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sinema's decision is not expected to impact the administration's relationship with her.

"Senator Sinema has been a key partner on some of the historic legislation President [Joe] Biden has championed over the last 20 months, from the American Rescue Plan to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, from the Inflation Reduction Act to the CHIPS and Science Act, from the PACT Act to the Gun Safety Act to the Respect for Marriage Act, and more," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House says it expects to have a successful working relationship with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema - despite her decision to register as an independent.
sinema, white house, relationship, independent
203
2022-27-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved