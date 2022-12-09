White House Still Expects to 'Work Successfully' With Sinema

The White House says it expects to have a successful working relationship with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — despite her decision to register as an independent.

The Arizona senator announced on Friday she had switched from being a Democrat to an independent.

"Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I've always been," she said in a video, according to The Associated Press.

"Nothing's going to change for me.''

And White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sinema's decision is not expected to impact the administration's relationship with her.

"Senator Sinema has been a key partner on some of the historic legislation President [Joe] Biden has championed over the last 20 months, from the American Rescue Plan to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, from the Inflation Reduction Act to the CHIPS and Science Act, from the PACT Act to the Gun Safety Act to the Respect for Marriage Act, and more," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her."