Democrat Rep. Gallego Looks to Challenge Sinema in 2024

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., reportedly has taken more steps toward challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who changed her party affiliation to independent last week.

Sinema's unpopularity among Democrats appears to have led to her party switch, knowing she might not survive a head-on primary challenge from a Democrat, especially from Gallego, a popular Democrat lawmaker. A Republican could even win the seat in 2024 if Democrat voters are split on the decision between the two candidates.

"Gallego has signed up the Democratic polling firm GBAO Strategies for a 'leadership role' for a potential Senate bid," Politico reported. "GBAO Strategies is fresh off a slate of victories in the general election, after working for Democratic Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock."

Gallego received the question Monday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"I'm going to listen to my family over the holidays — I have a big Latino family that's going to come in over Christmas, it's going to be a very, very crowded house — but then after that, we'll be making a decision. And we'll be making a decision based on what's best for Arizona and based on what I hear from the actual constituents of Arizona," he said.

"Kyrsten has decided to move to an independent — that's not the end of the world. What really is the end of the world is she really doesn't match Arizona values anymore. And I'm going to go back and listen to the constituents of Arizona," Gallego told MSNBC.

Last week, Gallego slammed Sen. Sinema for leaving the party and becoming an independent.

"Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and clear — they want leaders who put the people of Arizona first," Gallego said in a statement. "We need Senators who will put Arizonans ahead of big drug companies and Wall Street bankers. Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down from fighting for Arizonans. And at a time when our nation needs leadership most, Arizona deserves a voice that won't back down in the face of struggle.

"Unfortunately, Senator Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans."

Gallego is a former Marine who served in the Iraq War. He was first elected in 2010, beating the Republican challenger and retaining his seat last month with 77% of the vote.

Republican-turned-Democrat strategist Kurt Bardella said he doesn't believe Sinema will consider a run for re-election.