Sen. Sinema: Biden Admin Border Claims 'Not True'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., said President Joe Biden and his administration are "factually not true" in claiming the southern border is secure.

"Obviously, the border is not secure. Anyone with eyes can see that," The New York Post reported Sinema telling FOX News anchor Bret Baier during a televised interview Tuesday. "Anyone who lives in a border state like I do, born and raised in Arizona, actually takes offense at comments like that because they're just factually not true."

The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that it is sending 1,500 military personnel to the southern border to back up Customs and Border Protection agents in preparation for the coming end to Title 42, the pandemic-era provision allowing for the deportation of migrants coming across the border during the COVID-19 health emergency, which is also set to end.

"At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary [Lloyd] Austin approved a temporary Department of Defense increase of an additional 1,500 military personnel to supplement U.S. Customs and Border Protection efforts on the U.S. southwest border," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Tuesday. "For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support. Military personnel will not directly participate in law enforcement activities. This deployment to the border is consistent with other forms of military support to DHS over many years."

During her interview, Sinema said that the deployment "should be helpful," but is "nowhere near enough" to end the crisis, the Post reported.

"It is not secure. It is not safe," she said during the interview. "It would be most helpful if the administration would start by actually enforcing the laws that are on the books."

Sinema said she had two local officials from both political parties who run border towns testify before her Senate committee about the current situation, referring to "high-speed" car chases and other violence the communities are experiencing as record numbers of migrants continue to stream across the border.

"The reality is ... that border communities in my state are suffering already," she said. "And that's before the end of Title 42."

The CBP has recorded more than 1.5 million migrant encounters since Oct. 1, 2022. More than 1.2 million of those were at the southern border.