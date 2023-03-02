×
Simon Wiesenthal Center: Farrakhan's Speech Continues Legacy of Hatred

louis farrakhan speaks into a microphone
Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, speaks at a press conference near United Nations headquarters in New York City on June 15, 2011. (Mario Tama/Getty Images

Thursday, 02 March 2023 07:53 AM EST

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is condemning Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's latest Savior's Day speech, saying that it is a continuation of his 40 years of "nonstop vicious Jew-hatred" that has "born poison fruit in the mainstream of our society."

"Words lead to action and his toxic hatred has been absorbed by many, including Kanye West," Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement. "We urge all our neighbors to reject his hate and we must commit to strengthen our relationships for the betterment of all Americans whatever their color creed or orientation."

Farrakhan delivered his latest address, "The War of Armageddon Has Begun" at the Nation of Islam's annual conference in Chicago. The Simon Wiesenthal Center said he unleashed a "tsunami of Jew-hatred" that included accusations that Jews control world governments, financial institutions, and the media, and invoked the New Testament's "Synagogue of Satan," a reference to Revelation 3:8-10, to demonize the Jewish people. 

Farrakhan also praised Ye (Kanye West), who has come under fire for his antisemitic comments, as a "very great brother, a genius" and "a young god."

Cooper has worked to track and denounce Farrakhan and "his trail of Jew-hatred and antisemitic incitement for four decades," and has issued an extensive report about his actions.

"Yet, the godfather of hate has rarely been publicly criticized," Cooper said. "Indeed, access to this year’s speech was handled by Ticketmaster, at a time when American Jewry is reeling from violent antisemitic hate crimes. Farrakhan has rarely been held accountable for his serial Jew-hatred and in 2023, Ticketmaster and others have monetized his hate and expanded the reach of his hatred.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international Jewish human rights organization numbering over 400.000 members, holds consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the OAS, and the Latin American Parliament.

Newsfront
Thursday, 02 March 2023 07:53 AM
