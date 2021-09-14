Biden Jokingly Makes Sign of the Cross After Mentioning Trump

President Joe Biden made the sign of the cross while discussing former President Donald Trump in a speech in California.

Biden's actions came Monday while speaking at a rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall vote on Tuesday. Newsom, a Democrat, is facing a strong challenge from his main Republican rival Larry Elder.

Biden's sign of the cross appeared to be an attempt to get some laughs from the crowd, Newsweek reported.

The news outlet posted a video excerpt of Biden's speech at Long Beach.

"All of you know that last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump," Biden said.

He then paused for a moment before making the sign of the cross as the crowd cheered and Biden smiled. Newsweek noted the cross gesture is sometimes used as a way to keep away evil.

Biden continued: "Well, this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen in your state.

"No, I really mean it. He's the clone of Donald Trump. Can you imagine him being governor of this state?"

It is not the first time Biden has attracted attention for jokingly making the sign of the cross. The Daily Mail reported he also made it in front of a group of 1,600 rabbis while vice president in 2012..

That gesture came as Biden was addressing the annual convention of the Rabbinical Assembly in Atlanta.

Biden made the sign as a rabbi introduced him and cited his 36 years in the Senate.