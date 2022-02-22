Poll: Majority of New Yorkers Want to Wait Before Lifting School Mask Mandates

More than half — 58% — of New York state voters want to wait for data in early March before deciding to lift the school mask mandate, a new Siena College poll reveals.

But 30% say the mandate should have ended already. Another 10% want to see the mandate end after this week's school break.

Here are how the other results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down:

45% say New York’s indoor public mask mandate should still be in place, while 31% say it should have ended earlier than it did.

60% say crime is a serious problem, while 36% say it is "somewhat serious."

65% say "the so-called bail reform law should be amended to give judges more discretion to keep dangerous criminals off the streets," compared to 27% who say the law shouldn't be amended.

48% of New York state voters have a favorable opinion of President Joe Biden, while 48% have an unfavorable opinion of him. Last month his favorability rating stood at 52%-42%.

The poll, conducted Feb. 14-17, surveyed 803 New York state voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9%.