Tags: shutdown | senate | democrats | stopgap | funding bill | congress

Senate Dems Mulling Short-Term Stopgap to Avoid Shutdown

Monday, 29 September 2025 04:14 PM EDT

Senate Democrats are discussing a range of alternatives to a government shutdown that could begin at midnight Tuesday, including a seven-to-10-day funding bill along with other possible measures that could run concurrently, according to two Senate Democrat sources.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, said the plans, not yet approved by Democrats in Congress, would be aimed at averting government closures if no deal between Democrats and Republicans was in hand by the Tuesday night deadline when existing government funds expire.

