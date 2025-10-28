Dems Block Govt Funding Bill For 13th Time

Only three members of the Democratic caucus voted for the bill: Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said before the vote that Republicans need to begin discussing an extension of expiring health insurance subsidies in order to bring federal employees back to work, noting that the open enrollment period for the health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act begins on Nov. 1.

"Republicans do not even want to talk about fixing health care," he said. "Americans are on the brink of a health care crisis unlike we have seen in our lifetimes."

But Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., reiterated that GOP leaders will only talk about the looming expiration of health insurance tax credits once Democrats vote to open the government.

Thune quoted a statement by American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley urging Democrats to vote for a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government.

Tuesday's vote came amid growing pressure on Congress to reopen the government as it nears the 30-day mark of being closed.

Those in both parties warn that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will start to expire on Nov. 1 and that airports nationwide are experiencing more frequent delays because of the strain the shutdown is putting on air traffic controllers.

In addition, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said over the weekend that the administration would not have enough money to pay military service members on Nov. 15.