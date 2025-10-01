Axios: Breaking the Shutdown May Hinge on 7 Dem Senators

As the federal government begins its first shutdown in seven years, breaking the stalemate could hinge on seven Democrat senators that are most likely to cross the aisle and aid the Republicans, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The Senate rejected the continuing resolution to fund the government for a second time on Wednesday. Democrats' proposal lost 47-53, unchanged from the previous vote, while the House GOP's version also failed to gain additional support, 55-45, after Tuesday night's defeat. Sixty votes are needed to pass budget legislation.

On Tuesday, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, were the only three to vote with the Republicans for their proposed stopgap budget. Although an Independent, King caucuses with the Democrats.

With every passing day, the effects of the shutdown will start trickle through more than just the individual government employees that have been furloughed. Axios noted seven Democrats who could end the shutdown for a variety of personal and politically pragmatic reasons.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., may break ranks as she was one of 10 Democrats in the Senate who voted with the GOP in March to break the filibuster for the Republicans' government funding package. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., likewise voted in March to break the filibuster and is retiring next year so would not need to endure any political repercussions.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., are also retiring at the end of their terms and both voted in March with the GOP.

Sen. Jon Ossoff , D-Ga., is up for reelection in a state that President Donald Trump carried last November and may be willing to vote with Republicans to appease swing voters in the purple state.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii., also broke ranks in March to vote with Republicans, although neither are retiring and are sitting comfortably in solid blue states.

With Senate leaders currently unable to reach an agreement, Friday is expected to be the next possible day for the upper chamber to vote on funding the government. As a result, the status of the shutdown remains uncertain.