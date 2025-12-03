House Democrat Targets Hegseth for Impeachment

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., has planned a second impeachment push this year — this time targeting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a long-shot bid centered on Hegseth's alleged use of private messaging apps and his involvement in operations against suspected drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean.

In April, Thanedar filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of obstruction of justice, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade authorities, First Amendment violations, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and "tyranny."

Thanedar will unveil his new articles Thursday morning at a rally at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Axios reported Wednesday.

According to an advisory from Thanedar's office cited by Axios, the articles will accuse Hegseth of "Murder and Conspiracy to Murder and Reckless and Unlawful Mishandling of Classified Information."

He will be joined at the rally by FLARE, a group that advocates impeachment of Trump and promotes messaging on political accountability.

Thanedar's effort could be tougher than his April bid, when he withdrew a "privileged resolution" — a procedural move that would have required a House vote within two legislative days — after fellow Democrats and party leadership condemned the attempt as premature and politically risky.

He might again face resistance from within his own party. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has dismissed the prospects of impeaching Hegseth, Axios reported.

Jeffries brushed off the idea when asked about it at a Monday news conference.

"Republicans will never allow articles of impeachment to be brought to the floor of the House of Representatives, and we know that's the case," he said, according to Axios. "Donald Trump will order them not to do it."

Impeachment has been a point of internal tension for Democrats this year, Axios reported.

Although portions of the party's grassroots base have pressed aggressively for it, Democrats in Congress see impeachment as procedurally hopeless and politically fraught, particularly with the party in the minority in both the House and Senate.