Over 30 Shot Dead Nationwide During Holiday Weekend

More than 30 people were killed in shootings nationwide during the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

News outlets in cities from Chicago to Philadelphia documented the deadly toll of gun deaths less than a week after the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, and another 17 wounded, before the shooter was gunned down by a Customs and Border Protection agent.

Philadelphia television station 3 CBS reported 13 dead in 15 shootings in the city from Friday to Monday, including 9-year-old Jamel Parks and his 38-year-old father, Gerald Parks.

Wife and mother Vanessa Frame told the news outlet that she heard gunshots, went outside, and found her son and husband shot to death while sitting in their vehicle after returning from a cookout.

“I just heard a whole bunch of gunshots, and I came outside and just seen him in the car slumped over, unresponsive,” Frame told the news outlet. “[I feel] numb, like literally numb. Like, I don’t have any words. I’m just in shock. I can’t believe this is happening right now. I feel like it’s a dream, a nightmare.”

The father and son were two of six people killed in eight shootings Saturday and Sunday, the report said.

Ten people were killed and 42 wounded in Chicago during the weekend, with most of those killed from one police precinct on the city’s west side, according to a Chicago Sun Times report.

The violence marked the deadliest weekend of shootings since 2017 when seven people were killed and 45 were wounded by gunfire during the holiday.

Thirty-two people were shot, and one person was killed in that city last weekend, according to the report.

The New York Post reported that two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in Brooklyn during the weekend, and a suspect in Oklahoma turned himself in following a shooting in a festival there that killed one person and injured seven others.

The report also documented four shooting deaths in Maryland, including a triple shooting resulting in two deaths in Baltimore.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to stave off the violence by holding “kickbacks,” events with music and games in 15 of the highest crime-laden neighborhoods into the night during the weekend, and faith-based leaders organized a march for peace down Michigan Avenue in the city, with about 50 people chanting, “There will be no silence till we end the violence,” the Sun Times reported.