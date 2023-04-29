Man Shoots 5 'Execution Style' in Texas

Five people, including an 8-year-old, were shot dead "execution style" in a Texas home by a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle, officials said.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Cleveland, Texas, a small town located approximately 45 miles north of Houston. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Friday at 11:31 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officials found several victims shot "almost execution-style" on the property.

Authorities have disclosed that the youngest victim was only 8 years old, and two female victims were discovered in the bedroom, lying on top of two surviving children.

According to police, neighbors had asked the suspect to stop shooting his gun in the front yard, as a baby was trying to sleep. The suspect was said to be intoxicated at the time and refused to stop, leading to what officials believe was a massacre.

"In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive," said San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers in an interview with KTRK.

The suspect, a Hispanic male with short black hair, was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and work boots. The alleged shooter is believed to be a Mexican national and approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Police have found shell casings in the front yard and say the shooter used a 223 rifle in the shooting. Officers have identified the individual as 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, according to KHOU.

All the victims were from Honduras, with one victim being between the ages of 14 and 16, and the other three adults. Police have not released the identity or relationship of the suspect to the victims.

Veronica Pineda, a nearby resident, said she has grown accustomed to neighbors shooting firearms in the area, with shootings frequently occurring on weekends and holidays. She told KTRK that the sound of gunshots overnight was normal.