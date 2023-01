A shooting in Northern California has left at least four people dead, authorities said on Monday.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, 30 miles south of San Francisco. County Supervisor David Canepa said that the victims were found at two separate crime scenes, telling Fox San Francisco that “it looks like we have multiple casualties in two locations.”

The sheriff’s office posted to Twitter at approximately 4:50 local time that a suspect was in custody, at that “there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.”