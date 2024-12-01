WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shooting police Illinois officer

Chicago Man Charged in Shooting Death of Suburban Detective

Sunday, 01 December 2024 02:05 PM EST

Authorities have charged a 37-year-old Chicago man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a suburban police detective.

Detective Allan Reddins of the Oak Park Police Department was killed Friday morning after responding to a report of a man leaving a bank with a gun in the suburb just west of Chicago, according to police. He later died at a local hospital.

On Saturday the Cook County state's attorney's office charged Jerell Thomas of Chicago in the killing. Thomas was also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Oak Park authorities alleged Thomas began shooting when approached by Reddins and other officers.

Thomas was injured in the leg and remained hospitalized Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.

No bond hearing has been set. A listed phone number for Thomas was disconnected. An email message seeking comment was left for him Sunday.

Investigators called Thomas a “habitual criminal” with a previous arrests for aggravated battery of a police officer, domestic battery, battery and resisting a police officer.

Reddins, 40, was the first Oak Park police officer shot in the line of duty since 1938, according to Oak Park officials. He had worked for the department since 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Authorities have charged a 37-year-old Chicago man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a suburban police detective.Detective Allan Reddins of the Oak Park Police Department was killed Friday morning after responding to a report of a man leaving a bank with a...
shooting police Illinois officer
210
2024-05-01
Sunday, 01 December 2024 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved