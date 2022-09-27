One Dead, Four Injured in Philadelphia High School Football Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon while walking home from a football scrimmage, ABC's WPVI-TV 6 reported.

The attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time in Philadelphia during a practice event featuring Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.

"At this point, we don't need to keep having these conversations. Something needs to be stopped. We're going to work together to figure that out, but it has to be immediate because this can't continue," Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said of gun violence and shootings.

According to investigators, a group of five individuals was walking off the field before being ambushed by two gunmen. Five in total were wounded during the attack, with one teenager later succumbing to his injuries.

Another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old teen were rushed to a local hospital and are in stable condition. Another suffered a graze wound.

"I am absolutely outraged. I'm shocked. Quite frankly, I'm a little shaken," Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner stated. "Schools are supposed to be the answer. They're supposed to be the answer; we keep kids in schools so they don't get involved in shootings."

No arrests have been made yet stemming from the attack, and police are still actively looking for the shooters.

Philadelphia's City Controller reports that the city has seen 400 homicides this year, a 1% decrease from the same point in 2021. Meanwhile, 372 fatal shootings have been logged, with 1,407 nonfatal shootings also reported.