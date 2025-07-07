3 Dead, 9 Injured In Philly Mass Shooting

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, marking another violent incident during the city's Fourth of July weekend, police said, CBS News reported.

A shooting just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South 27th Street left three people dead and nine others injured, according to Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers had already responded to the same block late Saturday and into early Sunday, making arrests during that earlier disturbance. Police continued to monitor the area throughout the weekend, returning on Sunday night to address reports of loud music.

While handling a separate incident nearby, officers heard gunshots and rushed back to South 27th Street. Bethel said approximately 40 people may have been present when the gunfire erupted and confirmed that dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene.

"There may have been an exchange of gunfire," Bethel said, noting that nearly 140 pieces of ballistic evidence were collected.

Three male victims were pronounced dead, and among the nine people wounded, seven were male, two were female.

Another individual went to Children's Hospital but was not shot; police say the person was injured while running away from the scene.

Police took one person into custody who had a weapon, but their involvement in the shooting remains unclear. Investigators also suspect that a "switch," a device that makes a firearm automatic, may have been used.

A police source said Ring surveillance video is part of the ongoing investigation, which involves multiple suspects who remain at large.

Bethel described the incident as part of a violent Fourth of July weekend in the city, which included six homicides and multiple shootings.

Over the weekend, eight people were wounded in a separate shooting at a South Philadelphia nightclub. Additionally, four individuals were shot early Monday on the 6100 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

Despite the recent violence, Bethel noted that Philadelphia is down more than 12% in homicides and 10% in shootings compared to last year. He added that the department's Homicide Unit maintains a 95% clearance rate, while the Shooting Investigation Group has cleared 36% of its cases.

"As you know, the July 4th holiday, both in Philadelphia and across this country, in particular in our urban centers, has been very challenging," Bethel said, "but we remain resolute in our work."