WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shooting penn hills pennsylvania

2 Dead, 7 Injured after Shooting at a Bar in Suburban Pittsburgh

Sunday, 02 June 2024 08:18 AM EDT

 A shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh has left two people dead and seven others injured, police said Sunday.

Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit said it has responded to a request for help by Penn Hills Police Department after the early morning shooting at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills.

First responders discovered the bodies of an adult male and adult female inside the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday. Seven additional victims were found. Some were transported from the scene and additional victims walked in to area hospitals, Allegheny County police said in a statement on social media.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The remaining victims all had injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

Preliminary information shows “an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire,” county police said.

The statement did not say whether any suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh has left two people dead and seven others injured, police said Sunday.Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit said it has responded to a request for help by Penn Hills Police Department after the early morning shooting...
shooting penn hills pennsylvania
174
2024-18-02
Sunday, 02 June 2024 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved