Coney Island, NY: 5 Shot, 1 in Critical Condition

A gunman opened fire early Sunday at a large pop-up party on New York's Coney Island boardwalk, injuring five, with one in critical condition.

The shooting, ABC News reported, began around 2 a.m. near the Parachute Jump, a famous landmark. No suspects have been arrested, the New York Police Department reported.

A large crowd had gathered at the pop-up party on 21st Street before one person pulled a gun, but the motive prompting the gunfire was not clear.

So far, reports indicate two women and three men were shot amid partygoers fleeing the scene. The injured range in age from 19 to 36, and their names have not been released. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to a hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The shooting followed an announcement Thursday by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell that, as of the same time last year for the month of June, there have been double-digit declines in the rate of murders and shootings. Statistics indicate that murders fell by 12% and shootings were down by 13%.

"This is real, tangible progress against violence in this city," Sewell said Thursday.

The ages were reported by The Associated Press.