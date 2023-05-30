Report: Two Fla. Beach Shooting Suspects 'In Custody'

Two suspects involved in a Hollywood, Fla., shooting on Memorial Day that injured nine people are in custody, according to West Palm Beach WPBF 25 News reporter Jossie Carbonare.

"Both suspects have been arrested in connection to the Hollywood Boardwalk shooting on Memorial Day where nine people were shot and injured," Carbonare said in a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon. "Six are still in the hospital including four minors between ages 1-17."

Newsmax was unable to independently confirm the arrests with the Hollywood Police Department.

According to the Associated Press, gunfire erupted on the Hollywood Oceanfront Boardwalk around 7 p.m. Monday night following an argument among a group of people in front of a stretch of busy shops during the holiday.

Witness Jamie Ward told the AP that "several young men" were fighting when one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing.

Another witness, Alvie Carlton Scot III told the outlet the shots sent him running behind a tree for cover, then fleeing at the command of a local police officer.

Five adults between the ages of 25-65 were also injured, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told the AP.

A hospital spokesman said all of the victims were in "stable condition" following the shooting.

"People come to enjoy a holiday weekend on the beach with their families and to have people in complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public and to have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in the report.

"The Hollywood Police Department will leave no stone unturned," he said. "We do not appreciate when people come into our city with guns and have an altercation in the midst of a public setting here."

Police put out photos of the two suspects taken from surveillance video of the incident, asking the public's help to locate them.

Police said Tuesday that they recovered five handguns during the investigation, two of which were stolen from Miami Dade County and Texas, respectively.

"I want to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors is always our top priority. Hollywood Police has dozens of officers assigned to the beach on busy holiday weekends and that allowed for an immediate response that resulted in multiple persons detained for this incident," Levy said in a statement on the police department's Facebook page.

"I am thankful for the many good samaritans and the paramedics of Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety who rendered quick emergency aid to the injured at the scene," the statement continued, "and thankful for the emergency room doctors and nurses at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for their life saving work year-round."