Suspect Dead, Officer Wounded at Emory University Shooting

A suspected shooter at the campus of Emory University in Atlanta is dead and one law enforcement officer is injured after police responded to reports of an active shooter Friday, according to police.

The incident took place near the entrance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the federal agency's employees say bullets struck the windows of several CDC buildings.

Emory University announced in a post on X that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted but to avoid the area.

“The situation is contained, and there is no active threat to the public at this time,” DeKalb police said in a statement.

Atlanta News First reported that the officer also died. A Grady Memorial Hospital spokesperson said the wounded Dekalb County police officer was transported to Emory University Hospital.

A large police presence converged on a CVS store at Emory Point. At least one police vehicle on the scene has been hit with multiple bullets, according to multiple reports.

ABC News reported that local police encountered a suspect and attempted to engage the person when gunfire was exchanged.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement, referencing the shooting at Fort Stewart Army base earlier this week.

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also released a statement, saying, "We're horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community."

The university warned students and others on the campus to shelter in place. The university told students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the area, according to the alert.

