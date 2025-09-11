Teen Killed, 6 Hurt in Tampa Shooting; Suspect at Large

A 17-year-old boy was killed and six others injured in an overnight shooting at a Tampa apartment complex – and the suspect remains at large – according to the Tampa Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at the Crown Pointe Apartments on Woodville Street, near 43rd Street and Sligh Avenue. When they arrived, they found three victims: a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition. The teen later died at the hospital.

Police said three more adult males, ages 22, 21, and 19, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"No family should have to endure this kind of pain," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this senseless gun violence. This will not be tolerated in our city.

"Our detectives are working diligently to identify and bring those responsible to justice. We need the community's help. If you saw something, heard something, or know something, come forward. Your information could be the key to giving these families the justice they deserve."

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.