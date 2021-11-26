3 Shot, 1 in Custody in North Carolina Mall Black Friday Shooting

The Streets at Southpoint shopping mall in Durham, North Carolina, was evacuated on Friday during a shooting that left three people shot and three more injured, according to CNN.

One person is in custody, Fox News reported.

"DPD [Durham Police Department] is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint," the department said on Twitter. "The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall."

Darian Harrington told CNN he was getting his shoes cleaned near the Victoria's Secret at the mall when the shooting occurred.

"I immediately headed for the first exit I could find," he said. "I just start seeing people bolting out from every direction."

Off-duty Durham police officers were working on Friday afternoon inside the mall when they heard shots and called for backup. Responding officers found three people shot in an incident between two groups of people who know each other, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said.

Most of those involved with the shooting fled after the incident. Police detained one person and recovered a weapon. The department is also interviewing witnesses.

"Shootings in this city have got to stop. It's got to stop," the police chief said.

Andrews said a 10-year-old child was hit by a ricochet bullet and transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Those involved in the shooting knew each other, and it "did not appear to be a random incident," the department said, according to ABC News.

The mall is closed for the day, and police have urged people to avoid the area. The department said late on Friday evening that there is no active threat at this time.

Chief Andrews said the mall should reopen on Saturday when the police investigation has concluded, per CNN.