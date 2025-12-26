Suspect Dead After Shooting at Idaho Sheriff's Office

At least two people were injured Friday in a shooting at a sheriff's office in Idaho, where the suspected shooter was reported dead, according to local media.

The Shoshone News-Press reported that the suspect died after the shooting, citing a source close to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace, Idaho. Law enforcement officials have not identified the person.

Law enforcement agencies from Idaho, Montana, and Washington state responded to reports of an active shooter at the sheriff's office. The News-Press reported that at least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released information on the condition of the injured. Sheriff Bob Norris of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in nearby Hayden, Idaho, told KHQ-TV that the suspected shooter was "neutralized."

No possible motive has been disclosed.

Witnesses told local media they heard at least seven gunshots around 2:30 p.m. local time. A source close to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office told the News-Press that the alleged shooter was "holed up" in the building's attorney visitation room during the attack.

The county courthouse, sheriff's office, and county jail are in the same building in downtown Wallace.

A number of law enforcement agencies responded, including the Mineral County Sheriff's Office in Montana, about 59 miles away. In a Facebook post, the office confirmed reports of an active shooter and said it was sending reinforcements to assist authorities in Wallace.

"The online reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace, Idaho are accurate," the sheriff's office wrote. "We are sending reinforcement to help our neighbor.

"Please pray for all law enforcement. And stay out of the downtown area in Wallace if possible!"

Several businesses told KREM-TV there was a heavy police presence in the area.

The owner of an Ace Hardware store across the street from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office told KHQ that someone shot into the building before entering the sheriff's office.

The owner said store staff members were in lockdown.

Authorities said the investigation was continuing late Friday and urged the public to avoid downtown Wallace.