DC Police Apprehend Alleged Shooter at 5-Star Hotel After 'Barricade Situation'

Metro Police Department officials in Washington, D.C., reportedly encountered a woman who allegedly shot a man at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the Capitol area Thursday night. She had barricaded herself from police for more than an hour.

According to initial reports, one person was shot by the suspect; and after they apprehended the alleged shooter, police recovered two guns that were found at the site of the shooting.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, a 5-star facility, is located in the heart of the Capitol area, essentially tucked between the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Citing various local reports, police officials swarmed the Mandarin Oriental around 8:30 p.m., with the early understanding it was a "barricade situation."

Ryan Sprouse, an assignment editor for WUSA 9 News in Washington, D.C., was apparently one of the first media members to arrive at the scene.

At 8:10 p.m. EST, Sprouse tweeted out, "#Breaking @rafasanchezcruz on scene of ACTIVE barricade at 1300 Maryland Ave SW MPD .. Confirm this is a person in crisis dispatched at 7:40p @wusa9," while showing a video shot on his phone.

Twenty-seven minutes later, Sprouse posted a follow-up tweet: "#Breaking Per @DCPoliceDept BARRICADE OVER PD have an adult female in custody, TWO guns were recovered and an adult male was shot INSIDE the hotel, he is conscious and breathing. @rafasanchezcruz."

Later on, MPD officials reportedly confirmed the status of the victim, saying the individual sustained a gunshot wound.

FOX 3 in Washington, D.C., reported the shooting took place at or near the 8th floor of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.