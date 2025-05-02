Shoemakers Plead 'Emergency' to Trump Over Tariffs

Seventy-six athletic and general use shoe manufacturers and shoe retailers have declared an "emergency" across the industry.

They are asking President Donald Trump to exempt them from his "tariff regime."

The companies, which include Adidas America and Wolverine Worldwide, assert that they could collapse without immediate help.

In a joint letter to Trump, the companies said, "This is an emergency that requires immediate action and attention." They argue that consumers are affected by the pricing changes imposed by tariffs and industry employees face the imminent loss of their jobs.

The businesses, members of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, told Trump the trade strategy he has put to work is not their fault, and they should not be forced to pay the price.

"As leading U.S. footwear businesses, manufacturers, and retailers, we urge you to exempt footwear from the reciprocal tariffs," they wrote.

The trade group website displays information about how tariffs affect the industry.

"These regressive and prohibitive duties were established in the 1930s and average over 11% compared to just 1.3% for all consumer goods, and can reach as high as an astonishing 67.5%," according to the site.

The industry-leading companies said they can't immediately open production sites in the U.S. to avoid the tariffs.

"These tariffs will not drive shoe manufacturing back to the U.S. It takes significant capital investment and years of planning to shift sourcing," they said.

The manufacturers came back full circle to tell Trump that consumers are the ones who must ultimately pay higher prices.

"We are in fact the one industry where tariffs do not significantly increase domestic production; tariffs just become a major impact at the cash register for every family."

The letter also suggested they know more about trade strategy than the president:

"A more targeted approach, focused on strategic items rather than basic consumer goods, would advance critical national security imperatives without causing unnecessary pain to American families."