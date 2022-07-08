Shinzo Abe's Suspected Killer Spotted Behind Him Before Shooting

Photos appear to show the suspected killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe standing behind the conservative politician moments before he was murdered.

The New York Post published one of the images showing a smiling Abe about to start a campaign-rally speech in the western region of Nara. Those nearest to him are seen clapping.

Standing several feet behind Abe is a man with military-style pants and a gray shirt with a dark bag slung around his back. The man is seen wearing a mask.

The Post said the same man – identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami – moved closer to Abe moments later, before he is believed to have assassinated the former prime minister.

Video footage after the shooting shows security guards on top of the same man in the photos with what appears to be a handmade gun nearby on the ground.

The Associated Press noted that after Abe collapsed, he held his chest, and his shirt was smeared with blood. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.