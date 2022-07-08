×
Tags: shinzo abe | killer | photos | japan | campaign speech

Shinzo Abe's Suspected Killer Spotted Behind Him Before Shooting

media gather in front of a hospital
Members of media gather in front of Nara Medical University Hospital where Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was transferred after being attacked during an election campaign on July 8, 2022 in Nara, Japan. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Friday, 08 July 2022 09:31 AM EDT

Photos appear to show the suspected killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe standing behind the conservative politician moments before he was murdered.

The New York Post published one of the images showing a smiling Abe about to start a campaign-rally speech in the western region of Nara. Those nearest to him are seen clapping.

Standing several feet behind Abe is a man with military-style pants and a gray shirt with a dark bag slung around his back. The man is seen wearing a mask.

The Post said the same man – identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami – moved closer to Abe moments later, before he is believed to have assassinated the former prime minister.

Video footage after the shooting shows security guards on top of the same man in the photos with what appears to be a handmade gun nearby on the ground.

The Associated Press noted that after Abe collapsed, he held his chest, and his shirt was smeared with blood. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 08 July 2022 09:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

