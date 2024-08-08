Some Vulnerable Democrats Won't Attend DNC

Several Democrats in battleground states and districts are skipping the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago in order to focus on their own campaigns, Punchbowl News reported.

Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Jon Tester, D-Mont., told Punchbowl they will attend the convention. Both are running in states that former President Donald Trump won in 2020 and is expected to win comfortably again this year.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who is campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also said she is skipping the convention, Punchbowl reported. Nevada is considered a battleground state.

In the House, Reps. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Josh Harder, D-Calif., and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., all told Punchbowl they are skipping the convention.

Caraveo won her election by less than two points in 2022. Golden's district supported Trump in 2020, while Gluesenkamp Perez's district would have voted for Trump in 2020 in its current configuration.

Other Democrats in tight races — Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, Susie Lee, D-Nev., Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and Susan Wild, D-Pa. — told Punchbowl their schedules aren't yet finalized for convention week.

Two other senators locked in tight races — Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. and Bob Casey, D-Pa. — told Punchbowl they will attend part of the convention.