Ex-Penthouse Model Sues Axl Rose for Sexual Assault in '89

Former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy accused Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

According to the complaint, filed in New York State Supreme Court, Kennedy, 61, accused Rose, 61, of violently attacking her and anally raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in February 1989.

Rose allegedly pushed Kennedy to the floor, making her bleed, and dragged her by her hair “like a caveman would” to his room. Once inside, Kennedy claims the rock star tied her hands behind her back with pantyhose and forcibly raped her, treating her “like property used solely for his sexual pleasure.”

Court documents state, “Kennedy did not consent and felt overpowered” and described Rose as being in “a sexual, volatile rage.”

Kennedy claims the incident took place when she was about 26 and Rose was 27. After meeting Rose at a nightclub, Kennedy was invited to a party at his hotel, she alleged in the suit. She claims she went back to his hotel with another model and future MTV host Andrew "Riki" Rachtman.

According to the complaint, Rose plied his guests with cocaine and alcohol while they were there, and Kennedy admitted she consensually kissed Rose. She did not consent to the violent encounter that allegedly occurred soon after, according to the lawsuit.

Kennedy’s lawsuit was filed Wednesday; the deadline for the New York Adult Survivors Act expires at midnight Thursday. The law allowed accusers to sue their alleged sexual abusers regardless of when the statute of limitations expired.

In a statement obtained by the New York Post, Alan Gutman, Rose’s attorney, said the “incident never happened.”

“Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires,” Gutman said. “Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today. Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor.”

According to the complaint, Kennedy experienced PTSD-like symptoms after the alleged assault and when she hears Rose’s name or Guns N’ Roses’ music. She additionally claims that she has suffered from anxiety and depression because of the alleged incident and the trauma damaged her career.

Kennedy is seeking unspecified damages to be determined by the court for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence.