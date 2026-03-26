Fla. Lawmaker Faces Expulsion Over FEMA Funds Probe

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., could face expulsion from the House if found guilty of charges that she misused taxpayer funds.

A rare public hearing before a House Ethics Committee adjudicatory subcommittee on Thursday was set to examine allegations that Cherfilus-McCormick improperly used millions in federal funds tied to a pandemic-era program.

According to the committee, the panel will consider key motions, including whether to move forward with a summary judgment that could effectively determine her guilt before recommending punishment.

At the center of the case are claims that Cherfilus-McCormick's healthcare company received approximately $5 million in excess Federal Emergency Management Agency payments during the pandemic — funds prosecutors allege were later funneled into her political campaigns through illegal "straw donations," according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post reported that investigators identified dozens of potential ethics violations tied to the episode, with federal prosecutors also bringing criminal charges that could carry a sentence of up to 53 years in prison if she is convicted.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Cherfilus-McCormick has denied wrongdoing, calling the claims "baseless" and criticizing the Ethics Committee for proceeding with a public hearing.

She had sought to delay the process and move it behind closed doors, but the bipartisan panel rejected those requests.

The hearing marks the first public ethics trial in the House in more than a decade, underscoring the gravity of the accusations.

If the subcommittee determines violations occurred, the full Ethics Committee could recommend penalties ranging from censure to outright expulsion — a move that would require a two-thirds vote of the House.

Republicans, who hold a narrow majority, are expected to push aggressively for accountability, with some signaling they would move quickly to force a vote on expulsion if warranted.

Meanwhile, Democrats are facing growing internal pressure over how to respond.

According to Politico, party leaders have largely avoided taking a firm stance, emphasizing due process while sidestepping questions about potential consequences.

That approach may be increasingly difficult to maintain.

Axios reported that some Democrats privately acknowledge the severity of the allegations and could call for Cherfilus-McCormick’s resignation or expulsion if she is found guilty.

"If found guilty, that is a disqualifying offense," one lawmaker told Axios.

The controversy also raises broader concerns about political double standards, as Democrats have previously pushed aggressively for disciplinary action against Republicans accused of misconduct.

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is the most recent member of Congress to be expelled for using campaign donations for personal expenses. He was expelled in 2023.

With public trust in government already strained, the outcome of the case could have significant political ramifications, not only for Cherfilus-McCormick but for a Democratic Party now grappling with corruption allegations within its own ranks.