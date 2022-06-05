Shake Shack Billed to Have 'MAGA Burger Bun' Due to Mastriano Ties

In the era of cancel culture, having ties to conservative politicians can get you targeted, and New York-based Shake Shack might become the latest victim – unless conservatives counter like they have with the "Let's Go Brandon" and "ultra MAGA" rally cries.

This stems from reporting Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's campaign has received donations from James Martin, the father of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe that provides the potato rolls for Shake Shack's ShackBurger.

Capital & Main asked in a headline: "Has Martin's potato roll become the MAGA burger bun?"

Capital & Main, deemed to have a "high" level of bias to the progressive left, according to Media Bias Fact Check, found a California liberal in a Shake Shack who expressed disgust when hearing about the bun-maker's ties to a Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.

"Now I'm sick to my stomach," Josh Cutler, 35, told the Capital & Main. "If Shake Shack is in bed with someone like that, it's hard to support them."

Californians do not vote for Pennsylvania's governor, but activism against Shake Shack could strike political cords in heavy Democrat areas. The national burger chain, which started in New York City, is largely in Democrat-controlled states and cities.

There are 35 shacks in New York, 30 in California, and just eight in Mastriano and Martin's home state of Pennsylvania, according to Shake Shack's official website.

"Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe Inc. does not donate to any political candidate or party," the company wrote in a statement to Capital & Main. "The many individuals who work for Martin's, as well as all the stockholders, are all free to support and vote for whoever they choose, but as a company, we do not donate to any candidate or political organization."

James Martin handed control of the bun-maker to his son, but he remains chairman on the board.

For its part, Shake Shack did not respond to Capital & Main's request for comment, but its report did note the burger company has promoted many progressive ideals, including work for the LGBTQ+ community.

Mastriano is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and facing Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November gubernatorial election.