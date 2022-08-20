×
Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses at Monster-Mania Con

Gary Busey poses for cameras
Actor Gary Busey attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Saturday, 20 August 2022 03:59 PM EDT

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Saturday.

The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Police did not immediately respond to a message seeking details. It also wasn't clear whether Busey has an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


