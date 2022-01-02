U.S. Marshals Find 5 Missing Teen Girls, Arrest 30 Sex Offenders

The U.S. Marshal Service's New Orleans Task Force found five missing teen girls and arrested 30 sex offenders after a months-long operation.

According to a U.S. Marshal news release in December, the recovery and arrests, part of Operation Boo Dat 2021, took place from mid-October to December.

The recovered missing girls ranged in age from 14 to 17. Among them was a 16-year-old who ran away and "left her residence in Marrero (Jefferson Parish) by allegedly stealing a relative's vehicle and a handgun." She was later found "living with several adults to include an adult female strip club dancer."

"The second recovery involved a 14-year-old female with possible sex trafficking ties," at a motel. She was also accompanied by two other minors.

The "third recovery," the Marshals' report reads, "was the result of a collateral lead request from USMS Middle District of Louisiana to attempt to locate a 15-year-old runaway female for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. That teen had prior human sex trafficking issues in Baton Rouge, but her pimp had recently been murdered."

"The fourth and fifth recoveries ... were of two sisters ages 15 and 16 ... [who] may be victims of adult(s) felony criminal sexual activities."

USA Today reports that the Marshals made "30 arrests ... with 17 of them being for felony sex offender registration violations. Part of the operation included authorities completing over 100 sex offender compliance checks, which 'require law enforcement officers to go to the sex offender's reported address of residence to verify that the person still lives at the provided address.'"