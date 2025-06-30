Kathy Griffin Back With Severed Heads Video

Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin's veiled, if not blatant, calls for political violence are back with a TikTok video of severed heads on a wall.

Video of Griffin's severed heads are circulated on social media this weekend, showing another severed head of President Donald Trump, but also now including severed heads of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, apparently protesting their corporations' work with the Trump administration.

After the TikTok video shows art of the severed heads, Griffin is shown straight-faced before raising her eyebrows and tilting her head, before returning upright to a nod in agreement with the caption "that's all" and ending in a smirk.

The video did not sit well with conservatives on social media, with Libs of TikTok's X account chiding the call for political violence and calling for an FBI investigation.

"Kathy Griffin apparently posted this video which appears to be decapitated heads including Trump," the Sunday X post read. "This should be investigated @FBI."

It has been more than eight years since Griffin first made headlines for holding a severed Trump head during the early months of the first Trump administration. That came amid myriad triggered leftist celebrities – including Madonna and Johnny Depp – and Democrats making questionable comments about the safety of the sitting president.

Notably, a leftist on a nearby rooftop of a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally was able to get multiple shots off at Trump on July 13 just hours before he was set to accept the Republican presidential nomination.